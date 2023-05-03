x
Crime

Police searching for suspect after Fort Dodge shooting kills 1, injures 1

Police issued an arrest warrant for 17-year-old Fort Dodge resident Davonquae Jyshon "D.J." Pettigrew in connection to the investigation.
Credit: Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com

DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is dead and another is injured after a Tuesday night shooting in Fort Dodge, according to police

Officers responded to a sidewalk on North 10th Street and 1st Avenue North around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, where they found 18-year-old Patrick Walker unresponsive. Walker was declared dead on the scene. 

Police claim another victim, 20-year-old Silas Hall, arrived at UnityPoint Trinity Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound shortly after. Hall is expected to recover. 

Police issued an arrest warrant for 17-year-old Fort Dodge resident Davonquae Jyshon "D.J." Pettigrew in connection to the investigation. He faces a first-degree murder charge.

Pettigrew is 5'8" and weighs around 130 lbs. Police say he is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted through Crime Stoppers

