Fort Dodge police investigating after 34-year-old man with 'multiple stab wounds' shows up at ER

Fort Dodge police are investigating after a 34-year-old man walked into an area emergency room with "multiple stab wounds" Monday night, according to a press release.

The man arrived at the Unity Point ER around 11:30 p.m. Police claim they questions him and learned about an altercation between him and another man at the Quality Inn off off Highway 169 in Fort Dodge.

Officers went to the Quality Inn and talked to the other man, but have made no arrests or charges at this time.

The injured man is expected to survive his injuries, and police believe this stabbing was an isolated incident.

The names of both men involved have not yet been released.



Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to reach out to the Fort Dodge Police Department.

