2 shot in Fort Dodge Tuesday night, police say

Investigators are looking for 20-year-old Keeshaun Crooks and 17-year-old Eadon Long for questioning. Police claim they are armed and dangerous.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Two men are in the hospital after being shot at a gas station late Tuesday night, according to Fort Dodge police.

When officers arrived at near the Star Convenience on 5th Avenue S around 9:20 p.m., they found that the injured men had moved to different locations. One was located near the Domino's on 5th Avenue, and another was found on South 16th Street.

Their injuries appear to be nonlife-threatening.

Police and fire officials transported the injured men to Unity Point Trinity Regional Medical Center.

Investigators are looking for 20-year-old Keeshaun Crooks and 17-year-old Eadon Long for questioning. Police claim they are armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about the incident or the persons of interest, please reach out to the Fort Dodge Police Department.