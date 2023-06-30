Fort Dodge police locate suspect wanted in connection to March shooting

Police are still searching for a second suspect, Eadon Long.

CHICAGO — Chicago police have arrested a suspect who is wanted by Fort Dodge police for his involvement in a March shooting.

On Tuesday, Chicago police arrested Keeshaun Crooks on multiple firearms, narcotics and assault charges.

Crooks originally gave Chicago police a fake name, a release says, but over the course of the investigation, police discovered his real identity and found warrants for his arrest out of Fort Dodge.

Crooks is wanted in connection to a March shooting at Star Convenience in Fort Dodge that hospitalized two men.

He is wanted on the following charges in connection to the shooting:

Willful Injury

Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon

Going Armed with Intent

Possession of Firearm as Felon

Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon

Crooks appeared in court in Chicago on Friday and is currently being held in Cook County Jail.

"Mr. Crooks charges in Chicago must be adjudicated prior to extradition," Fort Dodge police said in the release.

Fort Dodge police are still searching for 17-year-old Eadon Long, another suspect in the March shooting. He is wanted for willful injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and more.

Long is described as being 5'11" tall and weighing 140 pounds. Police believe he is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Long's whereabouts should contact Fort Dodge police.