Five men shot in 'targeted attack' in Davenport

Five men are believed to be in the hospital after a shooting.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Another shooting happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 near Pershing and 14th Street, east of Brady.

Officers were patrolling that area when they found a man lying on the ground. Three other males were located shortly thereafter. The men suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police. The four were taken to Genesis Health System East.

"Two vehicles parked in the area sustained damage and appeared to have been struck by gunfire," according to a press release from the Davenport Police Department.

Police later found out a fifth man had been taken to UnityPoint Health Trinity in Bettendorf. They say this person was also involved in the incident.