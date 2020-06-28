Fugitive crashes through Rock Island police squad car to escape arrest

Cellphone video captures chaotic scene in The District of Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — A suspect is on the loose after escaping arrest early Sunday by Rock Island police officers in The District. Cellphone video captures the chaotic scene in the crowded Daiquiri Factory parking lot as the driver of a silver SUV crashes through a police squad car in the escape.

The Rock Island Police Department said two officers were attempting to make the arrest on a federal warrant. The officers can be seen beating on the windows of the vehicle with their batons.

After crashing into the squad car, the vehicle can be seen backing over a motorcycle and crashing into another car before fleeing southbound on 18th Street.