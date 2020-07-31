Minor shot Thursday in Glenwood

Two suspects, both minors, have been arrested.

GLENWOOD, Iowa — A minor is has been hospitalized after being shot Thursday in Glenwood.

The Glenwood Police Department responded to a shooting at 506 S. Locust St. on Thursday. When they arrived, they found the minor with a gunshot wound and was then sent to a hospital via helicopter, according to a release.

Two suspects, both minors, were later arrested on unrelated charges. Police say another suspect is still at large.

"This investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released due to involved individuals being minors," the release states.