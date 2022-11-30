Police: Grinnell Middle School student arrested, charged for 'threatening' messages

The 13-year-old student sending the emails was using a numbered code to hide certain words and other kinds of content in the emails, according to police.

GRINNELL, Iowa — A 13-year-old Grinnell Middle School student is facing a threat of terrorism charge after sending "threatening" emails to other students, according to a press release.

Police received reports from parents about a student getting threatening messages via their school email account around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28.

As they investigated, police found the student sending the emails was using a numbered code to hide certain words and other kinds of content in the emails.

Police also discovered handwritten documents and drawings threatening violence to the students, teachers and school which they believe were made by the suspect.

The student being accused of the threats was removed from the school and will no longer be in school until further action is taken by the school board.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and do not feel there is a threat to anyone at the school.