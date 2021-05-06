Video entitled 'Hitler Gang' center of police investigation in Grinnell

Police say the 10-second clip included several boys doing a "goose step." The father who reported the video told them he believes it was targeted at his daughter.

GRINNELL, Iowa — A 10-second video entitled "Hitler Gang" posted to social media this week is the center of a police investigation in Grinnell.

A father contacted the Grinnell Police Department Wednesday morning about the video that was "posted on several social media platforms," according to police.

The press release from the department says the father believes the video was sent directly to his teenage daughter because of their religious faith.

The video depicts several boys walking through a school hallway "in a goose-step style manner with their right arms extended and palms down," according to police.

It also included several racist and derogatory hashtags.

Police immediately contacted the Grinnell-Newburg Community School Superintendent Dr. Janet Stutz about the video. They are now working with school officials and the Poweshiek County Attorney's Office to determine if any laws have been violated.

"The Grinnell Police Department is investigating this incident vigorously and we are committed to ensuring our students are safe and secure while attending school, and in their community," wrote Chief Michael McClelland.