1 injured after shots were fired during argument in Grinnell, police say

The man was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition, according to Grinnell police.

A man is in the hospital after being shot during an argument, according to Grinnell police.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at 1016 Pearl Street in Grinnell at around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.

Police believe several adults were arguing when it became physical and shots were fired from a handgun, striking a man.

The man was taken to a local hospital. He is currently in stable condition, police said.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting Grinnell police in the ongoing investigation.

