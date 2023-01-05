2 suspects arrested following Dec. 29 shooting in Grinnell

The news comes a week after police originally responded to a report of shots fired at 1016 Pearl Street in Grinnell at around 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Two men have been arrested in relation to a Dec. 29 shooting in Grinnell, police announced Thursday.

27-year-old Cody Alan McCall and 20-year-old Logan Michael Moline were arrested by Grinnell police on Jan. 1 and Jan. 4, respectively.

McCall is charged with first-degree burglary, willful injury and going armed with intent.

Moline is charged with willful injury, obstructing prosecution or defense, assault causing bodily injury and fourth-degree theft.

The news comes a week after police originally responded to a report of shots fired at 1016 Pearl Street in Grinnell at around 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The caller, referred to in an affidavit as "RJ", told police that McCall, Moline and another associate had entered his home around 1:30 a.m.

Upon entering, McCall allegedly began punching RJ and held a large kitchen knife to his throat, threatening to further harm him, court documents say.

RJ told police he was able to push McCall away long enough to retrieve his Taurus G2C pistol from underneath the living room couch, which he used to shoot McCall twice.

The altercation continued momentarily with both McCall and Moline hitting RJ. McCall allegedly told Moline to "kill the motherfucker".

RJ states he called 911 while the fight was occurring, causing Moline to yell "We gotta get out of here".

At this time, McCall and Moline left the residence on foot. The second associate had already fled the area.

A Grinnell police officer found Moline running southbound from the area, near the 500 block of 4th Avenue. Police also found a knife near him and RJ's pistol on his person, according to court documents.

Moline later confessed the crime to an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation special agent, the documents add.

RJ was treated at a local medical facility for non-life-threatening injuries. His story was corroborated by a witness and friend who was in the residence at the time of the attack.

Iowa DCI agents interviewed McCall inside his hospital room at UnityPoint Hospital in Grinnell, where he was treated for gunshot wounds, the evening of Dec. 29.

McCall allegedly told investigators he had traveled to RJ's home with the knife for the purpose of self-defense and "with an awareness of there being an established tone of hostility between himself and RJ", according to the affidavit.

McCall told police there was a brief verbal altercation before a physical altercation ensued.

When RJ attempted to gain access to his pistol, McCall stated he held the knife to his neck to try to stop him from using the gun.