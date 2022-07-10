Trial of Henry Dinkins set for August 2023 in murder, kidnapping of Breasia Terrell

A Thursday pretrial hearing determined that the trial for the man accused of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in 2020 will begin on Aug. 8.

The murder trial of Henry Dinkins, 50, will take place in Linn County. His next status hearing is scheduled for July 18 at the Scott County Courthouse, according to online court records.

On July 9, 2020, Breasia spent the night with her half-brother, Detorious, at Dinkins' Davenport apartment. Dinkins is the father of Detorious. Detorious came home the next morning, but Breasia did not.

Breasia was reported missing on July 10. Her remains were found several months later in Clinton County by two fishermen.

On May 5, 2021, Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced Dinkins was being charged with the killing of Breasia, on or around July 10, 2020.

On June 16, 2021, Dinkins pled not guilty to Terrell's murder.

Due to pretrial publicity, Dinkins successfully requested to have his trial moved to a different county on March 25, 2022.

On April 20 of this year, the Iowa Supreme Court made the decision to move the trial to Linn County.