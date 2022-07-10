Trial delayed at least 4 months for man accused of murdering 10-year-old Davenport girl

The man charged with murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell will not head to trial this month, as originally planned. The trial will be delayed at least four months.

LINN COUNTY, Iowa — The trial for the man accused of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in 2020 will be delayed at least four months after a judge granted the defense a continuance motion Friday that will allow them more time to review evidence.

On Friday morning, Dinkins and his defense team, consisting of attorneys Jennifer and Chad Freeze, met virtually with Judge Henry Latham and prosecutors to explain that they "need more time to effectively represent Mr. Dinkins."

Defense attorney Jennifer Freeze told the court that the defense team has invested 256 hours into the case since they were appointed in April, but that the complex nature of the case requires more time to prepare.

Jennifer Freeze explained that the defense is still examining key pieces of evidence, including a rape kit which was conducted by police on Dinkins on July 9, 2020, the same day that 10-year-old Breasia Terrell went missing.

Jennifer Freeze also stated that the defense has received, "a lot of different tips," that they intend to examine prior to the trial's start.

Dinkins agreed with his defense lawyers, saying, "I believe that it will be in my best interest to continue (the court date)."

The prosecution requested that a new pre-trial conference be set so that both teams, "would have the week of the trial date for the defense and the state to hopefully conduct some depositions."

The defense and prosecution will reconvene on Nov. 18 at 1:00 p.m. for a pretrial conference to establish a new trial date.

The judge said that he hopes the trial will begin by, "either late spring or very early summer at the very latest."