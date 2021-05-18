x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Crime

Suspect in Iowa girl's murder had been paroled months earlier

The Iowa Board of Parole granted Henry Dinkins parole from a Davenport minimum-security facility in March 2020.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from May 6, 2021. 

Newly released records show Iowa granted an early release from prison to a repeat offender just months before he allegedly kidnapped and killed a 10-year-old girl. 

The Iowa Board of Parole granted Henry Dinkins parole from a Davenport minimum-security facility in March 2020.

The board determined he was “able and willing to fulfill the obligations of a law abiding citizen.” 

A parole order signed by board chair Helen Miller says “there is a reasonable probability” that Dinkins can be released without harming the community. 

Less than four months after his release, Dinkins allegedly kidnapped Breasia Terrell from a Davenport apartment complex, shot her to death and hid her body in rural eastern Iowa.

Davenport Police Department identifies human remains as Breasia Terrell

RELATED: Man accused in death of Breasia Terrell makes first court appearance on murder, kidnapping charges

RELATED: Breasia Terrell: A timeline of events on the missing Davenport girl

Download the We Are Iowa app
Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube  