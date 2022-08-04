Trial for man accused of murdering Breasia Terrell could move to Linn County, court records say

A hearing is scheduled for April 28 to make the final decision of where Henry Dinkins' trial will happen, according to court documents.

Court documents filed earlier this week indicate the trial of Henry Dinkins could be moved to Linn County.

Dinkins, 49, was accused of murdering and kidnapping 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020. Judge Henry Latham approved the request to change the trial's venue on March 31.

The defense team argued the "pretrial publicity surrounding this case has been extensive and pervasive," meaning a trial in Scott County wouldn't be fair to Dinkins.

The document filed on Monday says Linn County is "being considered" for the trial and that Dinkins has consented to the location. A hearing for the change of venue is scheduled for April 28.

As of Wednesday, Dinkins' trial was scheduled to begin on Oct. 17. Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane told News 8 that Dinkins is currently being held at the Marshall County Jail to be closer to the venue.

Judge Latham on Monday also granted a private investigator for Dinkins' defense. The private investigator will be paid at the public's expense "at an initial authorized stipend of up to $3,500," according to the court filing.

This news comes just over a week after the judge granted Dinkins' request for new counsel following the "breakdown of the attorney-client relationship." He is now being represented by Chad Frese and Jennifer Frese.

The pair had represented Cristhian Bahena Rivera in a trial where he was convicted of murdering University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.