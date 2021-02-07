Henry Dinkins waives right to a speedy trial, pushing trial date back to 2022

The man accused of murder and kidnapping Breasia Terrell won't go on trial until 2022.

SCOTT COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — Henry Dinkins, the man charged with murder in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, has waived his right to a speedy trial.

Dinkins appeared on video court in Scott County on Friday, July 2. Waiving his right to a speedy trial means he won't go on trial until early 2022. A new date has been set for February.

In May of 2021, Dinkins was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in connection to the death of Terrell.

The young girl was reported missing in July of 2020, after she had spent the night with her little brother at Dinkins' Davenport apartment. The brother came home the next morning, but Terrell did not.

Her remains were found several months later in Clinton County. Two fishermen found the remains north of DeWitt along 270th Street in late March.