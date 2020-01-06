Updates: Overnight shootings in Davenport leave 2 dead; others injured including an officer

Two people died from gunshot wounds after an evening of violence, according to Davenport's Chief of Police Paul Sikorski. Four people in total were shot.

Davenport city leaders addressing violence in the city overnight. Posted by WQAD on Monday, June 1, 2020

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two people died from gunshot wounds after an evening of violence, according to Davenport's Chief of Police Paul Sikorski. Four people in total were shot, including an officer with the Davenport Police Department.

Over the course of the night, Chief Sikorski said officers responded to 45 disturbance calls, which he referred to as "acts of violence," unlike the demonstrations that took place Saturday.

There were also dozens of shots fired calls throughout the city overnight, he said.

One of the deadly shootings took place in the 1100 block of West 15th Street and the other was off of 53rd Street, said Chief Sikorski.

Around 3 a.m., three officers who were patrolling near 15th Street and Myrtle Drive "were ambushed" and were shot at with several rounds, said Chief Sikorski. One of the officers on patrol were shot during that incident. One officer also returned fire during that incident.

One of the non-fatal shootings was in the parking lot of Necker's Jewelers. Chief Sikorski said officers found more than 30 shell casings at that location.

Several people were arrested overnight as well.

"What we experienced tonight- last night- is completely unacceptable and does not honor the memory of George Floyd," said Chief Sikorski.

Mayor Mike Matson said they would be requesting assistance from the National Guard to coordinate a response.

"The perpetrators of tonight's activities will be held accountable for the damage and harm that they've caused," said Mayor Matson.

The shelter in place curfew ends at 6 a.m.

Another press briefing is set for 9 a.m.

------------------------------

Beginning Sunday, May 31, several rumors of protests and looting prompted some area stores to close early and board up entrances.

As the evening wore on, police presences started popping up around Davenport. A spokesperson from the Davenport Police Department said there were several crews out around town responding to various calls.

Editor's Note: Times are estimated and not exact

12:30 a.m. -- Davenport Police were on scene at a business parking lot off 53rd Street, west of Utica Ridge Road.

__________________

12:20 a.m. -- Police in Davenport posted on their Facebook page, urging people to "stay in their homes and shelter in place until further notice."

_____________________

12:05 a.m. -- Here's a look at the police presence and crowd around NorthPark Mall

___________________

11:50 p.m. -- Police are on scene near West Kimberly Road and Hillandale Road.

______________________________

See pictures of the damage, here.

_________________________

11 p.m. -- A large police presence gathered around NorthPark Mall.

________________________