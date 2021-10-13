Indianola man turns himself in for fatal August crash, charged with vehicular homicide, sheriff's office says

The sheriff's office said 53-year-old John Schmidt of Pleasantville was driving south on the Highway 65 bypass on Aug. 26 when he lost control and crossed the median north of Army Post Road. His car was then hit by two vehicles, causing significant damage.

"When Steven Clark, the driver of the grey Ford was interviewed at the scene he described that he and the driver of the silver car, Mr. Schmidt had been involved in a road rage incident prior to the crash. The two vehicles had been traveling above 100 miles per hour prior to the crash and passing each other. Mr. Schmidt would also get in front of Mr. Clark and 'brake check' him. As Mr. Clark was in the right lane Mr. Schmidt pulled up beside him and swerved towards his truck. Mr. Schmidt then slammed on his brakes and lost control of the silver Oldsmobile."

