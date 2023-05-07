Holiday week brings a busy time for DMPD and emergency rooms

The Fourth of July weekend is always a week with high crime and increased risk of injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — A holiday that tends to come with crime makes for a busy time for first responders.

"You look anywhere around the Midwest here, you can find a story about a kid who has been killed when someone is just shooting a gun in the air on the Fourth of July," said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

"Some people try to tie it to the celebration, [but] bad choices are bad choices. It doesn't matter if you are celebrating something, or if you are just making one," Parizek added.

The holiday also comes with injuries, making it a busy time in the emergency rooms.

"July 4 is always a busy holiday for us, but we tend to get a little bit more in the summer months of some complaints related to intoxication or overuse of alcohol or other substances. So we saw a good deal of that over the past week and leading into the holiday days, and then we did see a few firework injuries as well," said Dr. Sydney Leach, Emergency Department at MercyOne.

Over the past five days leading up to July 4, the Des Moines Police Department received 2,600 calls for services.

66% of them were for a higher priority than firework complaints.

"It's unfortunate, but it has become a daily occurrence that we are taking shots fired calls throughout our city. I mean we take hundreds and hundreds of them a year; a lot of them occur during this time," Parizek said.

Doctors also said that the nice weather and outdoor activities are big reasons more services are needed.

“Fourth of July, we just know that we are going to get a lot of people that have hand injuries and broken bones," Leach said. "Sometimes, you see a little bit of an increase in car accidents. So a lot of the types of injuries that you would see from being out in the outdoors."

The calls that are made to the Des Moines Police Department have to be prioritized, especially on holidays like the Fourth of July and St. Patrick's Day.

"Any one of them can be impacted by weather. That has a big influence on it. The thing about the Fourth of July, is that you connect the firework explosions to it, some people think that celebratory gun fire is okay, and that’s an issue that we have to deal with," said Parizek.

While fireworks are a dangerous thing that can come with injuries, Parizek says they only gave out two citations for illegal use of fireworks — but not on the holiday itself.