Police: Man being sought for questioning after woman found shot to death in Fort Dodge

Officers are looking for Justin Hurdel.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A woman was found dead from a in Fort Dodge Wednesday afternoon, and a man is being sought for questioning in a homicide investigation.

First responders were called to the 500 block of South 19th Street just after 2:00 p.m.

Fort Dodge police said they received information the victim, who was a woman, was shot at the address.

Officers said the victim was found unresponsive, and had what appeared to be a gunshot wound inside the home.

Despite life-saving measures, the victim was declared dead at the scene.

Police said they are looking to question Justin Hurdel for questioning in the incident.

Anyone with information on where Hurdel may be, or anything else with the homicide investigation is urged to contact Fort Dodge police.