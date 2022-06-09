Woman shot and killed, Des Moines police investigating

Des Moines police said a woman showed up to Iowa Methodist Medical Center Monday night with a gunshot injury.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A homicide investigation is underway in Des Moines.

Des Moines police said they responded to Iowa Methodist Medical Center Monday night.

They said a 23-year-old woman was dropped off with a gunshot injury.

Officers said the victim was shot in a different location in the city. She has since died.

Two people were arrested during the investigation.

Malik Henderson, 22, of Des Moines has been charged with second degree murder, possessing a firearm as a felon and possessing marijuana.

Kha Len Richard Price Williams, 24, has also been charged with possessing a firearm as a felon and possessing marijuana.

Police said their investigation so far shows that the victim was in a vehicle with the two arrested, and another person when Henderson shot her. A gun was found by officers.

At this time, police have not released the name of the victim or the other person in the vehicle.

This is the 13th homicide of 2022.

