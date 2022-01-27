The Houston Police Department said three officers were shot Thursday and the suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes.

HOUSTON — Three Houston police officers were shot today near Midtown, authorities said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the officers were shot in the 2100 block of McGowen Street, at the intersection of Hutchins Street, at around 3:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes.

The officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Law enforcement sources told KHOU 11 News’ Grace White that one officer is in critical condition and the other two are stable.

Witness Stephen Hinson said he was in his townhome when he heard “some type of a crash.”

“All of a sudden, I heard popping noises and I didn’t think it was gunshots, but then all of a sudden it started getting closer and it sounded like about 50 rounds went off,” Hinson said. “I looked out my window and I saw the officers running and I realized there was an officer down right in front of my townhome.”

BREAKING: this is what the scene looks like at 2100 McGowen where HPD says 3 officers have been shot and suspect is still on the loose. pic.twitter.com/5gthld5mxK — Zack Tawatari (@zacktKHOU) January 27, 2022

Hinson said he and several neighbors went to the rooftop of their complex to see what was going on.

“Everything happened so quickly, and this area was swarmed by police officers pretty quickly,” Hinson said.

He said they didn't see the other officers who were shot.

There was another active scene at Lyons Avenue and Lockwood Drive near Fifth Ward that police said was connected to the shooting.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when they become available.