Chase ends with man dead, suspect in custody, DMPD says

The Des Moines Police Department says a 53-year-old man died after a suspect led police on a car chase and crashed into his vehicle Thursday evening.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead after a woman led police on a short pursuit that resulted in her crashing into the man's car at the intersection of Hubbell Avenue and Guthrie Avenue in Des Moines Thursday evening, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

A release from DMPD says the incident started when a traffic officer pulled over the 35-year-old woman for a traffic violation near the intersection of Hubbell Ave. and Searle Street.

The officer learned the woman had "multiple warrants for her arrest," so they attempted to take her into custody. As the officer made his attempt at approximately 6:45 p.m., the woman drove off.

The woman fled northbound on Hubbell Ave. "at a high rate of speed for approximately one mile," according to police.

Just a minute later, police say she crashed into a different vehicle within the intersection of Hubbell and Guthrie Ave. The suspect fled the scene on foot from the crash but was apprehended "without incident" a short distance away.

DMPD says she was transported to a local hospital for "precautionary injury assessment."

The driver of the vehicle in the intersection was a 53-year-old man. He was critically injured and rushed to a local hospital by the Des Moines Fire Department, according to police.

The man later died from his injuries.

Travel through the area will be delayed for about three hours, according to DMPD. The DMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.