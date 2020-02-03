Patrol officer Allison Buccalo is one of 11 officers in Illinois that are also a trained phlebotomist and is the first woman to graduate from the program.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Flashing lights, license and registration are all routine steps when you get pulled over.

The Galesburg Police have a new skill up their sleeve thanks to the Illinois Law Enforcement Phlebotomy program.

Patrol officer Allison Buccalo is one of 11 officers in Illinois that is also a trained phlebotomist and is the first woman to graduate from the program.

"Before I worked here I worked as an EMT at the local ambulance service so it was a natural fit," said Buccalo. "I'm excited to actually get some blood draws under my belt."

Buccalo is helping pick up the pace of testing drivers who are under the influence.

"The reason they started doing forensic phlebotomy in the state of Illinois was the legalization of cannabis," said Buccalo.

The program started in 2018 at Richland Community College in Decatur.

When testing for marijuana, blood is key to quickly check for THC levels.

"By the time we get back here after we've done the standardized field sobriety test which is what you are used to seeing with the walk and turn and all that we'd ask for the suspect to participate in a chemical test," said Buccalo.

When they needed a chemical test done before, Buccalo and other officers would have to take their suspect to the hospital taking away resources from patients.

"It's set up just like the hospital we got a little phlebotomy chair with a little arm we have the tray and all the supplies," said Buccalo.

Now that they have all of their supplies and a trained officer, the work can be done in house.