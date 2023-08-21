Indianola police: Man charged with attempted murder following police chase

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Following a vehicle pursuit, Indianola police arrested a Des Moines man for reckless driving that the department said endangered at least five people on Friday.
38-year-old Benjamin Royer allegedly drove a Jeep Cherokee through multiple residential neighborhoods around 11:15 a.m. Friday, nearly hitting a person and four children, and did not pull over when police tried to conduct a traffic stop. That led to a police chase, which ended nearly 15 miles away at Fort Des Moines.
Royer was treated at a nearby medical facility due to a "minor, self-inflicted injury" before police took him to the Warren County Jail.
Royer faces the following charges:
- Attempted Murder (3 counts)
- Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (4 counts)
- Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations (2 counts)
- Interference with Official Acts
- Eluding
- Reckless Driving (2 counts)
- Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle
- Speeding (3 counts)
- Improper Lane Change
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
