Indianola police: Man charged with attempted murder following police chase

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Following a vehicle pursuit, Indianola police arrested a Des Moines man for reckless driving that the department said endangered at least five people on Friday.

38-year-old Benjamin Royer allegedly drove a Jeep Cherokee through multiple residential neighborhoods around 11:15 a.m. Friday, nearly hitting a person and four children, and did not pull over when police tried to conduct a traffic stop. That led to a police chase, which ended nearly 15 miles away at Fort Des Moines.

Royer was treated at a nearby medical facility due to a "minor, self-inflicted injury" before police took him to the Warren County Jail.

Royer faces the following charges:

Attempted Murder (3 counts)

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (4 counts)

Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations (2 counts)

Interference with Official Acts

Eluding

Reckless Driving (2 counts)

Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle

Speeding (3 counts)

Improper Lane Change

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia