x
Crime

Indianola police: Man charged with attempted murder following police chase

Police believe 38-year-old Benjamin Royer drove through multiple residential neighborhoods around 11:15 a.m. Friday, nearly hitting a person and four children.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Following a vehicle pursuit, Indianola police arrested a Des Moines man for reckless driving that the department said endangered at least five people on Friday.

38-year-old Benjamin Royer allegedly drove a Jeep Cherokee through multiple residential neighborhoods around 11:15 a.m. Friday, nearly hitting a person and four children, and did not pull over when police tried to conduct a traffic stop. That led to a police chase, which ended nearly 15 miles away at Fort Des Moines.

Royer was treated at a nearby medical facility due to a "minor, self-inflicted injury" before police took him to the Warren County Jail. 

Royer faces the following charges:

  • Attempted Murder (3 counts)
  • Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (4 counts)
  • Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations (2 counts)
  • Interference with Official Acts 
  • Eluding 
  • Reckless Driving (2 counts)
  • Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle 
  • Speeding (3 counts)
  • Improper Lane Change
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

