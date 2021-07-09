Indianola Skate Park vandalized 1 week after city allowed graffiti

Parks and Rec Director Doug Bylund said the graffiti was meant to promote public art and eliminate city resources spent on cleaning inappropriate tagging.

INDIANOLA, Iowa — A skate park in Indianola that recently allowed skaters to graffiti parts of the park is now closed due to vandalism.

Indianola Parks and Recreation Director Doug Bylund said the graffiti was initially meant to promote public art, provide younger residents with a creative outlet and eliminate city resources spent on cleaning inappropriate tagging.

The policy is modeled after other communities such as Cedar Rapids and Marshalltown.

After just a week of this allowance, the park was shut down.

“Unfortunately, kids used vulgar language like the 'F' word," explained Bylund.

With attempted cleanup underway, Bylund said the community has asked to help. However, it's been hard to remove the inappropriate tagging.

“We’ve tried to remove it with chemicals, graffiti remover and high-power pressure washers and it won’t come off," he said.

Bylund continued to say the rules of what you can tag are posted to the entrance of the skate park.

When the park reopens extra security will be in place.

"We do have some security here and we will be adding some spots around the park to hopefully try and catch that," said Bylund.

Officials plan to have the skate park cleaned by the end of the week. A Facebook post from Friday says the park will remain closed "until further notice."