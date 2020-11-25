Inmate assaults correctional officer at Fort Dodge facility

The Department of Corrections says two officers were injured during the incident, with one being sent to a local hospital. The inmate didn't have major injuries.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Two correctional officers at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility are recovering after an inmate attacked one of them Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from the Iowa Department of Corrections (DOC).

While an officer was escorting an inmate to their cell, the inmate punched the officer in the face multiple times. Other staff responded to the encounter to secure the inmate.

During the scuffle, another officer suffered minor injuries, according to the DOC. They were seen by the prison's medical staff and then released.

The other officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries via a state vehicle. He has since been treated and released, the DOC statement says.