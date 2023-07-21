Des Moines police arrest man following car chase on I-235 Wednesday

The aftermath of the pursuit led to traffic backing up on westbound I-235, with lane closures that lasted about an hour.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in jail following a car chase on Interstate 235 that caused lane closures Wednesday evening, Des Moines police say.

According to Sgt. Paul Parizek and legal filings, 40-year-old Michael Page was wanted on multiple felony charges when officers located him at a car wash on Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway.

Officers attempted to stop Page from leaving, but Page took off down Hickman Road before getting onto I-235.

Police pursued Page in their vehicles as Page accelerated to speeds around 85 mph. Speed limits in the area ranged from 35 mph to 60 mph.

I-235, westbound, at 63rd St: The conclusion of a DMPD pursuit of a person wanted for drug & violent crimes has reduced westbound lanes. Please stay alert for first responders and expect temporary traffic delays in this area. pic.twitter.com/0i4Z1OtVzE — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) July 19, 2023

During the chase, Page hit another car and continued driving. They say he also rammed his car into the passenger side of a patrol car while attempting to escape.

The chase came to an end around 6:30 p.m. just west of the 73rd Street exit, near Windsor Heights. The aftermath of it led to traffic backing up on westbound I-235, with lane closures that lasted until about 7:30 p.m.

Following the pursuit, police discovered Page was driving while suspended and driving with no insurance.

In addition, police found "multiple drug pipes and a scale" in Page's car that they believe are "used for the consumption of narcotics", according to a criminal complaint.