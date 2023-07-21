Des Moines police arrest man following car chase on I-235 Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in jail following a car chase on Interstate 235 that caused lane closures Wednesday evening, Des Moines police say.
According to Sgt. Paul Parizek and legal filings, 40-year-old Michael Page was wanted on multiple felony charges when officers located him at a car wash on Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway.
Officers attempted to stop Page from leaving, but Page took off down Hickman Road before getting onto I-235.
Police pursued Page in their vehicles as Page accelerated to speeds around 85 mph. Speed limits in the area ranged from 35 mph to 60 mph.
During the chase, Page hit another car and continued driving. They say he also rammed his car into the passenger side of a patrol car while attempting to escape.
The chase came to an end around 6:30 p.m. just west of the 73rd Street exit, near Windsor Heights. The aftermath of it led to traffic backing up on westbound I-235, with lane closures that lasted until about 7:30 p.m.
Following the pursuit, police discovered Page was driving while suspended and driving with no insurance.
In addition, police found "multiple drug pipes and a scale" in Page's car that they believe are "used for the consumption of narcotics", according to a criminal complaint.
Page is currently being held in Polk County Jail. He is being charged with eluding, violation of parole, willful injury and possession of drug paraphernalia, among other charges.
