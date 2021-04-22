Investigation underway after two people found stabbed in Marshalltown yard

Officers said the people involved in the incident all knew each other.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — An investigation is underway after two people were found stabbed in a Marshalltown yard Thursday.

First responders were called to the 100 block of North 2nd Street just before 12:15 p.m. They said they found the victims, a man and woman, with stab wounds.

They said they were able to talk, but had upper chest injuries.

Marshalltown officers said they detained a man, who told officers he stabbed at least one of the victims-

They said everybody involved knew each other.

Police said criminal charges are pending.