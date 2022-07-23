2 suspects charged with robbing woman who won more than $15,000 at casino

A 71-year-old woman was run off the road and robbed at gunpoint for her casino winnings around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two men have been arrested after running a 71-year-old woman off the road and robbing her of more than $15,000 in casino winnings at gunpoint Tuesday, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

30-year-old Timothy Jacob Spencer and 29-year-old Jared Fernand Shoning are both facing criminal charges of robbery and theft after the July 19 roadside incident.

Police say the victim reported that two vehicles forced her off the road at 3:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of Easton Blvd. after leaving the Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Altoona with more than $15,000 in casino winnings.

On the side of the road, Spencer and Shoning approached the victim’s car, police say. Spencer allegedly shattered the driver’s side window while displaying a firearm before taking her purse with the money inside.

Investigators say Spencer and Shoning were at the casino when the victim won. They surveilled her throughout the night and timed out when they would leave, with Shoning exiting around 45 minutes before both Spencer and the victim.

Spencer’s fingerprint was found on the victim’s vehicle, and Shoning’s phone search history included a news story about the robbery and a search for a defense attorney before he was detained, according to police.