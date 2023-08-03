Iowa DCI investigating after 2 officers fire weapons at attempted murder suspect in Hardin County

A Hardin County deputy and an Eldora police officer both responded to reports that an individual was having a mental health crisis early Thursday morning.

ACKLEY, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an incident in which two officers "discharged their service weapon" at an attempted murder suspect.

A Hardin County deputy and an Eldora police officer both responded to reports that an individual was having a mental health crisis on Aug. 3 at 3:55 a.m., according to a news release.

The officers eventually made contact with an "individual that was brandishing a knife" at around 5 a.m. The man was later identified as 22-year-old Cristian Alejandro Larios of Ackley.

DCI said the officers used a Taser on Larios, who refused to cooperate and assaulted the officers with the knife.

"At that time two officers discharged their service weapon as the subject retreated into the basement. The subject was not struck in the discharge of the weapons," Iowa DCI said in the release.

Larios eventually surrendered and was taken into custody at Hardin County Jail. He is charged with attempted murder.

Iowa DCI did not release the names of the officers.