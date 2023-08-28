Iowa DCI: Ottumwa man charged with second-degree murder following assault

x
Crime

Credit: Iowa DCI

RUSSELL, Iowa — An Ottumwa man is charged with second-degree murder in connection to a deadly assault, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Sunday.

On Friday, Aug. 4, the Lucas County Sheriff's Office received a report regarding an assault that took place in Russell in early July. 

33-year-old Nicholas Johnson, of Florida, was hospitalized with "life-threatening injuries" as a result of the assault. Johnson was hospitalized until his death on Aug. 7. 

Investigators believe the injuries Johnson sustained were caused by 30-year-old Trenton Orwig of Ottumwa. 

DCI agents and Ottumwa police officers arrested Orwig on Friday. 

Orwig is charged with one count of second-degree murder. He is currently being held in jail without bond.

