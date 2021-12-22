Cedar Rapids man arraigned on 7 charges for Jan. 6 US Capitol attack

Leo Christopher Kelly could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video is from Jan. 18, 2021.

An Iowa man charged earlier for his participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was arraigned on a new federal indictment that includes a felony count that could carry up to 20 years in prison.

Leo Christopher Kelly of Cedar Rapids was granted pretrial release. The 36-year-old appeared via video for his arraignment Tuesday. His attorney, Kira West, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The most serious charge Kelly faces is Obstruction of an Official Proceeding. Two other charges of Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds and Disorderly Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds carry up to 10 years in prison. The remaining charges are misdemeanors carrying up to six months in prison.

Kelly was first charged in January 2021 after an interview with a Christian news outlet where he said “… you violate someone else’s space … force your way into a building … in some ways that really feels wrong … but, … that [space] really does belong to us.”

A status update on his case is set for Feb. 25. A trial date has not been set yet.