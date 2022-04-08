The state report reveals the cause and manner of death for Tyler and Sarah Schmidt and their 6-year-old daughter and says the suspected shooter acted alone.

ANKENY, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on Thursday revealed the manner and cause of death for the family members killed on July 22 at Maquoketa Caves State Park.

Officers responded to the scene at about 6:25 a.m. Friday, July 22 in the park's campground and found three members of a Cedar Falls family and a man suspected to be their killer dead.

According to the report, the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner determined Tyler Schmidt, 42, suffered "multiple sharp force injuries" and a gunshot wound. Sarah Schmidt, 42, died due to "multiple sharp force injuries." Their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died due to strangulation and a gunshot wound.

Their 9-year-old son, Arlo Schmidt, was also at the campgrounds at the time of the incident but managed to get away and survive.

Officers also found the body of the man believed to be responsible for their deaths at the scene. 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin's death was ruled a suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation was ongoing as of Thursday, and Iowa DCI concluded the report by saying, "the known facts and circumstances, and all evidence collected to this point, substantiate Sherwin was the perpetrator of the homicides and acted alone."