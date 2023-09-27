Former city volunteer for Des Moines charged with vandalizing 15 ISU police cars

After a recent Cyclone game, officers charged a former City of Des Moines volunteer with vandalizing police vehicles. She now faces 15 charges.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A few days after the Iowa-Iowa State football game on Sept. 9, the Iowa State University Police Department sent out a post looking to identify a woman they claimed had information on an incident that occurred on gameday.

The department also included surveillance video.

ISU police have now identified her as 25-year-old Giada Morresi, who they believe is responsible for vandalizing 15 ISU police vehicles.

In the video, you see her wandering around an area by the parking lot outside of Jack Trice Stadium. The space is known for fans using it to tailgate. She then crosses the bridge and disappears into the crowd.

Some may recognize Morresi as a familiar face in Des Moines. She volunteers on the Des Moines Transportation Safety Committee. Though she is not employed by the city, Mayor Frank Cownie released a statement saying in part:

“Giada Moressi is currently a member of the Transportation Safety Committee. However, the City Council will thoroughly review recent events. It is important that our council appointees to boards, commissions and committees exemplify the values of the City of Des Moines and work towards the best interests of our residents, visitors and businesses.” Mayor Frank Cownie

Morresi is charged with 15 counts of criminal mischief. Officers say the tips and assistance from the public helped significantly in this case.