3 Iowa State fraternity members accused of extorting someone for sex

FarmHouse Fraternity members Colton Moore, Grant Kuehnast and Tyler Ekstrom are all facing criminal charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

AMES, Iowa — Three Iowa State students are facing criminal charges after allegedly trying to extort another student for sex, according to Ames police.

Local 5 was tipped off to these charges by our news-gathering partner, Story County.News.

20-year-old Colton Moore, 21-year-old Grant Kuehnast and 20-year-old Tyler Ekstrom were all members of the FarmHouse Fraternity last year.

Court documents indicate that the three suspects entered the victim's room at the FarmHouse fraternity, where Kuehnast began brandishing an airsoft gun.

Kuehnast tried to use the airsoft gun to force the fellow fraternity member to perform a sex act on Moore, threatening to shoot the victim in the face and the groin if he refused.

When the victim did not perform the sex act, Kuehnast fired the airsoft gun into the air, according to court documents.

Police say Moore "aided in the crime" by laying on his back to receive the sex act.

Additionally, court documents say the victim asked Ekstrom for help multiple times, as Ekstrom was serving as the vice president and risk manager of the fraternity. In response to his pleas, Ekstrom responded, "I'm just here to make sure you don't get shot."