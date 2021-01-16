Drug bust near Iowa State University campus

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University police arrested Jordan Simmonds, 23, from Boone on Wednesday, Jan. 13 after finding multiple controlled substances in his vehicle.
Officers observed a vehicle with an equipment violation near the Storm St. and Hayward Ave intersection. The vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and did not immediately pull over when a traffic stop was initiated.
Simmonds, the driver of the vehicle, then struck another vehicle before coming to a stop.
Officers recovered one-third pound of marijuana, methamphetamine, LSD, Xanax and over $600 from the vehicle.
According to ISUPD, Simmonds was arrested and charged with one count of operating while intoxicated and 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance as well as eluding and reckless driving.