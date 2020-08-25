Suspect arrested in 'racist act' on Iowa State University campus

ISU PD officers were called to Roberts Hall on Saturday after a staff member found a storage room burglarized and vandalized with a racial slur.

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University police have arrested a man they say vandalized a dorm with a racist slur.

Officers with the ISU Police Department were called to Roberts Hall on Saturday after a staff member found a storage room burglarized and vandalized with a racial slur.

The slur was one that is historically targeted at the Black community, according to police.

Furniture and other property was also found damaged.

18-year-old Nathan Page has been arrested in the case and charged with criminal trespassing, third-degree vandalism and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

“Our crime scene investigators did a great job of collecting evidence, which helped identify a suspect,” ISU Police Chief Michael Newton said in a release. "This was a cowardly act and it was important that we could quickly make an arrest."

Page is also subject to code of conduct charges as a student.