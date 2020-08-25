Suspect arrested in 'racist act' on Iowa State University campus

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University police have arrested a man they say vandalized a dorm with a racist slur.
Officers with the ISU Police Department were called to Roberts Hall on Saturday after a staff member found a storage room burglarized and vandalized with a racial slur.
The slur was one that is historically targeted at the Black community, according to police.
Furniture and other property was also found damaged.
18-year-old Nathan Page has been arrested in the case and charged with criminal trespassing, third-degree vandalism and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
“Our crime scene investigators did a great job of collecting evidence, which helped identify a suspect,” ISU Police Chief Michael Newton said in a release. "This was a cowardly act and it was important that we could quickly make an arrest."
Page is also subject to code of conduct charges as a student.
“We will not tolerate this type of the behavior on our campus,” said Toyia Younger, senior vice president for student affairs. "The university is working hard to make sure we protect all students and provide a welcoming environment."