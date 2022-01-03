18-year-old who escaped police custody located in Des Moines, arrested

The now-18-year-old had been charged with attempted murder by the Johnston Police Department prior to his escape.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A teen who escaped police custody two weeks ago in Waterloo is now in custody after being found in a Des Moines home, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Simon Agar, who is now 18, escaped custody on Dec. 20 while authorities attempted to transport him to the Northern Iowa Juvenile Detention Center. Agar escaped near the intersection of Broadway Street and Wagner Road.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says he was found by authorities, including the United States Marshals Service, in a Des Moines home on Monday around 3 p.m.

The sheriff's office says Agar was transported to the Polk County Jail. He has booked into jail around 4:20 p.m. where he will be held until his next court date.

Authorities say Agar faces several charges from the Johnston Police Department, including going armed with intent, attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, and conspiracy to commit forcible felony.

The charges stem from an incident on Jan. 27, 2021.

A criminal complaint dated April 14 says Agar and two other individuals were allegedly involved in a shooting that left a man in serious condition. The complaint identifies Agar as the shooter in the incident.