US Attorney for Southern District of Iowa resigns

Marc Krickbaum served as the district's top federal prosecutor since 2017.

DES MOINES, Iowa — U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa Marc Krickbaum announced Thursday he is resigning after more than three years in the position.

"Serving as United States Attorney has been the privilege of my professional life,” Krickbaum said in a statement. "I am grateful to the law enforcement and agencies we serve with, and to the people of the U.S. Attorney's office. They have done great things, and they have many more to come."

Krickbaum served as U.S. Attorney since 2017. Before that, he worked for nearly a decade as a prosecutor in two different U.S. Attorney's offices.

He worked on Department of Justice initiatives relating to counterterrorism, cybercrime, international organized crime, and professional ethics and responsibility.

The resignation comes one day after Congress formalized President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.

The Southern District office covers much of central Iowa, including Polk, Dallas and Story counties.