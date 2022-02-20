x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

ISP: Chase through Polk, Dallas counties ends in crash

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Las Vegas according to Iowa State Patrol.
Credit: WNEP

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in custody after a failed traffic stop turned into a chase Sunday morning.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla said troopers tried to stop a 2017 Silver Jeep Grand Cherokee for several traffic violations near mile marker 104 on Eastbound I-80 shortly before 10 a.m. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Las Vegas, Nevada.

The chase continued through Dallas and Polk counties before ending on 63rd Street when the car lost control and rolled down an embankment, coming to a stop near the intersection of Rollins Avenue and Cummins Parkway.

ISP said the suspect fled the scene on foot before law enforcement used a taser to stop the suspect. The suspect is in custody and is being treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

Sgt. Dinkla said charges are pending and the case remains under investigation.

RELATED: Multiple people shot in Des Moines overnight, police say

RELATED: Amtrak passenger train kills driver crossing tracks near Albia

WATCH | Iowa college student surprised by parents after two years apart 

In Other News

Jury trial date set for Iowa man charged in Capitol riot