ISP: Chase through Polk, Dallas counties ends in crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in custody after a failed traffic stop turned into a chase Sunday morning.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla said troopers tried to stop a 2017 Silver Jeep Grand Cherokee for several traffic violations near mile marker 104 on Eastbound I-80 shortly before 10 a.m. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Las Vegas, Nevada.

The chase continued through Dallas and Polk counties before ending on 63rd Street when the car lost control and rolled down an embankment, coming to a stop near the intersection of Rollins Avenue and Cummins Parkway.

ISP said the suspect fled the scene on foot before law enforcement used a taser to stop the suspect. The suspect is in custody and is being treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.



Sgt. Dinkla said charges are pending and the case remains under investigation.