PLANO, Texas — Jason Lawrence Geiger, a.k.a. Austin St. John, the Texas actor known for playing the Red Power Ranger in the 1990s, is one of 19 people charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

A federal indictment lists Geiger, a McKinney native, as one of 18 people being charged in a scheme to fraudulently obtain funds from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

The Paycheck Protection Program started in March 2020 when former President Donald Trump signed the CARES Act into law, which was designed to provide emergency financial assistance to the millions of Americans who are suffering the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qualifying small businesses and other organizations were able to apply for PPP loans to help cover costs like payroll, interest on mortgage rates, rent and utilities.

According to the indictment, the scheme was led by Michael Hill, of Mineral Wells, and Andrew Moran, of Lewisville. The 18 defendants charged are alleged to have fraudulently obtained at least 16 loans totaling at least $3.5 million.

“On the applications, the defendants are alleged to have misrepresented material information such as the true nature of their business, the number of employees, and the amount of payroll. Based on these material misrepresentations, the SBA and other financial institutions approved and issued loans to the defendants,” according to a press release from the U.S. Eastern District of Texas attorney’s office.

According to the DOJ, the following 18 defendants have either been arrested or summoned for an appearance before a federal magistrate judge:

Michael Lewayne Hill, a.k.a "Tank," 47, of Mineral Wells, Texas

Andrew Charles Moran, 43, of Lewisville, Texas

Peter Keovongphet, a.k.a "Lil’ Pete," 34, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Ty Alan Burkhart, 34, of Frisco, Texas

Jason Lawrence Geiger, a.k.a Austin St. John, a.k.a the Red Power Ranger, 47, of McKinney, Texas

Eric Reed Marascio, a.k.a "Phoenix Marcon," 50, of Allen, Texas

Christopher Lee McElfresh, 43, of Frisco, Texas

Cord Dean Newman, 44, of Homosassa, Fla.

Elmer Omar Ayala, 45, of Midlothian, Texas

Gregory Fitzgerald Hatley, Jr., 38, of Allen, Texas

Alexander Eric Cortesano, 52, of Dallas, Texas

Arthur Atik Pongtaratik, 33, of Carrollton, Texas

Miles Justin Urias, 34, of Richardson, Texas

Fabian C. Hernandez, 44, of Lake Alfred, Fla.

Daniel Lee Warren, 33, address unknown

Rajaa Bensellam, 49, of Allen, Texas

Hadi Mohammed Taffal, 50, of Allen, Texas

Jonathon James Spencer, a.k.a "Spence," 33, of Rowlett, Texas

Geiger played the original red Power Ranger in the 1990s. Geiger was scheduled to attend Des Moines Con over the weekend, but on May 18, the event posted to its Facebook:

"Due to unforeseen personal obligations, Austin St. John is unable to attend Des Moines Con this weekend. He sends his apologies and love to all those that were looking forward to meeting him. Austin plans to be here to meet all of his fans in 2023."

In a statement released on Geiger's Twitter, Geiger "put his faith, reputation, and finances in the hands of third-parties whose goals were self-centered and ultimately manipulated and betrayed his trust."

Zachery McGinnis@GalacticProds pic.twitter.com/SHPltL8RMq — Austin St. John -ASJ (@ASJAustin) May 20, 2022