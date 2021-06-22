Ankeny police: Johnston man arrested for making pipe bombs

If convicted, Chad Allen Williams faces up to 10 years in prison.

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police said a Johnston man was arrested in connection to several explosive devices found earlier this month.

Chad Allen Williams, 46, is charged with possession of an unregistered explosive device and manufacture of an explosive device.

The devices were found in the 1400 block of Waywin Drive in Ankeny on June 9.

Williams was taken into custody Friday. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine as determined by a federal district court judge.