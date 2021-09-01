DPS: Person with knife fatally shot by officers in eastern Iowa

One person was shot and killed when officers responded to a building fire in Jones County.

MARTELLE, Iowa — At least five law enforcement officers fired their guns at a person holding a knife outside a building fire in rural Jones County, killing the person.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the shooting happened Tuesday night, when law enforcement was called to a property about a mile southeast of Martelle. DPS said arriving officers came upon a large structure fire and a person holding a knife who did not comply with orders to drop the knife.

The person, who was not identified, was shot multiple times and died at the scene. Officials say two Jones County Sheriff's deputies and three Anamosa police officers all fired their weapons and have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation per department protocol.

Investigations are ongoing by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office.

DPS said officers' names will be released after they are interviewed by the DCI.

