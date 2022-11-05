Judge denies juvenile court request for teenager accused of killing Fairfield teacher

According to court documents, the judge decided Jeremy Goodale's attorneys did not show there is "good cause" to approve the request.

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — An Iowa judge has denied a request from Jeremy Goodale's attorneys to try his case in juvenile court.

According to court documents, the judge decided Goodale's attorneys did not show there is "good cause" to approve the request. Had the judge granted the request, Goodale would have been released from prison at 18 years old, had he been convicted.

Goodale and Willard Miller are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. They were both 16 years old when arrested for the killing. Miller's defense team has also argued he be tried in juvenile court. The judge has not yet ruled on his request.

Court documents show Graber had been beaten to death with a baseball bat. Her body was found in early November 2021 hidden under a tarp, a wheelbarrow, and railroad ties at a park in the city.

Goodale's trial is set to begin August 23 and Miller's on November 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.