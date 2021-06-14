Iowa State Patrol: Vehicle chase ends in rollover crash on Highway 5 near Fleur Drive

An Iowa DOT officer located a car with three juveniles inside matching the description of a car reported stolen from the Waverly area, Iowa State Patrol said.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three juveniles are in custody following a police chase through the metro Monday morning.

An Iowa Department of Transportation officer located a car with three juveniles inside matching the description of a car reported stolen from the Waverly area around 7:20 a.m., according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The officer attempted to pull them over on Interstate 80 east of Des Moines, but the car continued heading southbound on Highway 65. The Iowa State Patrol stopped chasing the car near Carlisle out of concern for traffic safety.

ISP said at 7:44 a.m., Norwalk police responded to a single vehicle rollover crash. That vehicle matched the description of the stolen vehicle.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla told Local 5 the car attempted to exit Highway 5 onto Fleur Drive when it crashed.

Three juvenile males received minor injuries and were taken into custody.