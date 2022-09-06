Iowa man sentenced to 90 days in prison for US Capitol riot

Kenneth Rader of Sioux City reached a plea agreement in May for illegally entering the Capitol building.

Another Iowan has been sentenced to prison for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced Rader to 90 days in prison, plus 36 months of probation and $500 in restitution on one count of Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

"Rader unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol Building through the Senate Wing Door ... stood near the entrance, walked near a broken window, retrieved pieces of broken glass and plaster as souvenirs, appeared to speak with several unidentified males, and then exited through the same door he used to enter."

He is the second Iowan sentenced so far in connection to Jan. 6, 2021. Kyle Young of Redfield was sentenced Tuesday to more than seven years in prison.