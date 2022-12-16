Former Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator accused of theft

Officials arrested 66-year-old Larry Gene Smith on Tuesday, Dec. 13. He resigned from his position the following day.

A former emergency management coordinator for Keokuk County has been arrested and charged with second-degree theft, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a release.

Officials arrested 66-year-old Larry Gene Smith on Tuesday, Dec. 13. He resigned from his position the following day.

The news comes almost two years after the state auditor's office conducted an audit of the Keokuk County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) in February 2021.

During the audit, the office found that Smith was authorized by the Keokuk County Emergency Management Commission in 2018 to purchase a Chevy Silverado for the EMA.

On Sept. 5, 2018, Smith allegedly traded in the agency's 2006 Ford F-350 diesel truck for $800 to a dealership.

That same day, Smith paid $800 to buy the truck back from the dealership for his own personal use.

The vehicle's estimated value was between $6,600 to $14,400, according to the release.

The auditor's office stated that because the trade-in amount was significantly less than the vehicle's value, the EMA "incurred additional costs."

The case was referred to the Washington County Attorney's office and Iowa DCI for further investigation, leading to criminal charges.

This is an ongoing criminal investigation.