Man charged in connection to 2016 death of local architect, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a suspect in the 2016 homicide of a local architect, the department announced Wednesday.

32-year-old Zachary Allen Gaskill of Des Moines is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 62-year-old Kirk Blunck.

Blunck, a well-known architect known for his work in the East Village, was found injured in a stairwell of the Teachout Building on Jan. 24, 2016. He died shortly after he was found.

The Polk County Medical Examiner later identified his cause of death as multiple blunt force trauma due to a fall from height.

DMPD detectives reportedly used surveillance photos from near the scene to identify Gaskill.

"Over the course of the past six years, detectives have continued to follow investigative leads, interview potential witnesses, and examine evidence," Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a press release. "Those efforts identified facts that support the elements of the crime Gaskill has been charged with."

In 2018, Blunck's family filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit against Gaskill, claiming he caused Blunck's death.

Gaskill never showed up in court, but a judge ordered he pay $6.25 million to the family.

"The Blunck Family is very pleased that the process of justice for Kirk continues," said Grant Woodard, attorney for the Blunck family, in a statement. "They would like to thank the Des Moines Police and Detective Jeff Shannon for their determination and efforts."

