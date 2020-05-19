Cedar Rapids man sentenced for intentionally giving 3 HIV

Lamont James admitted that he had physical contact with a 13-year-old girl and had sex with three women while he had HIV.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A 33-year-old Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison after admitting that he knowingly infected two women and one minor with HIV.

Lamont James pleaded guilty Monday to six charges before he was sentenced. James admitted that he had physical contact with a 13-year-old girl and had sex with three women while he had HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

The young girl and two of the women were infected while the third woman was not.